Big rig carrying ice cream overturns on I-80 in Vacaville
VACAVILLE – A lane of eastbound Interstate 80 is closed in Vacaville due to a big rig crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. near the Alamo Drive onramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles – including a big rig carrying ice cream – were involved, California Highway Patrol says.
The big rig ended up overturned.
Officers say the #4 lane will be closed for some time as crews work to right the big rig.
