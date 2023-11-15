Watch CBS News
Big rig carrying ice cream overturns on I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE – A lane of eastbound Interstate 80 is closed in Vacaville due to a big rig crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. near the Alamo Drive onramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles – including a big rig carrying ice cream – were involved, California Highway Patrol says.

The big rig ended up overturned.

Officers say the #4 lane will be closed for some time as crews work to right the big rig. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 6:28 AM PST

