President Biden's memory concerns highlighted in DOJ special report

President Biden under fire as reportes question him about mental capacity

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Biden will not be charged, according to a special counsel report released on Thursday, for what the investigation revealed was Biden willfully retaining and sharing highly classified information when he was a private citizen.

Biden was interviewed by special counsel Robert Hur, a former U.S. Attorney, for five hours. Hur wrote that the President, "did not remember when he was Vice President" or "when his son, Beau, died", according to the report.

Hur wrote that if the president were charged, he would "likely present himself to the jury, as he did during his interview with our office, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

At a press conference, where Biden was set to address the findings of the report, reporters asked about his mental competency.

"The biggest problem for the White House and the president is why he wasn't charged," said CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich, "In the report, it's very specific about memory issues."

Biden denied improperly sharing classified information and told reporters that his memory was fine.