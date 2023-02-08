"Something good must come from this": Biden pushes police reform at State of the Union in name of Tyre Nichols

Biden pushes police reform at State of the Union in name of Tyre Nichols

Biden pushes police reform at State of the Union in name of Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO -- As millions tuned into Tuesday night's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden shined a spotlight on police reform in the name of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols.

Exactly one month prior, Nichols was beaten to death by five Memphis police officers, all charged with murder.

Nichols' mom and stepdad, Rowvaughn and Rodney Wells, were the invited guests of First Lady Jill Biden and were met with applause as the President introduced them Tuesday night.

"Public safety depends on public trust, but too often that trust is violated," Biden said, beginning his remarks about Nichols.

He said Nichols' death is his call to action for change.

"I know most cops are good, decent people. They risk their lives every time they put on that shield. But what happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better. Give law enforcement the training they need, hold them to higher standards," said Biden.

The President even brought up a personal conversation he shared with Nichols' mom.

"I asked her how she finds the courage to carry on and speak out. With faith in God, she said her son 'was a beautiful soul and something good will come from this.' Imagine how much courage and character that takes. It's up to us. It's up to all of us," said Biden.

Nichols' mother stood and thanked the cheering crowd Tuesday night at the address. Earlier the same day, she asked Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in memory too of her son.

"This should never happen. No parent should feel what I feel. I don't wish this on my worst enemy," Rowvaughn Wells said.

The family's grief has turned to advocacy, a sentiment shared nationwide as calls for justice for Nichols and change come from every corner of the country.

"Let's commit ourselves to make the words of Tyre's mother come true, something good must come from this. All of us in this chamber, we need to rise to this moment. We can't turn away. Let's do what we know in our hearts we need to do. Let's come together and finish the job on police reform. Do something," said Biden.

Though he did not make mention directly of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Biden did call for additional resources for police training, investments in communities to lower crime and accountability for law enforcement.

"And when police officers or departments violate the public's trust, we must hold them accountable," Biden said.

This comes as Tuesday Memphis officials announced 8 more police officers could face charges, expected to be announced later this week. As CBS has previously reported, 5 Memphis officers are currently charged with murder in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols.