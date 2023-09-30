Watch CBS News
Bicylist hit and killed by vehicle in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Citrus Heights area, authorities said Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after noon along San Juan Avenue.

Officers found the bicyclist on the road with serious injuries, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. Responding medics pronounced the individual dead a short time later.

Drugs, alcohol and speeding do not appear to be factors in the collision, police said. The driver stayed at the scene to cooperate.

The identity of the bicyclist is not yet known.

