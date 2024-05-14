Watch CBS News
Bicyclist who was riding on I-5 in Stockton struck, killed by car

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – Authorities say the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 5 in Stockton early Tuesday morning was riding in a freeway lane.

Just after 3 a.m., north of Hammer Lane, California Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was riding in the #1 lane on the southbound side the freeway when a car came up behind him going around 75 mph.

The car then crashed into the bicyclist. CHP says the driver pulled over to the right shoulder and stopped.

Medics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene, officers say. No other details about the bicyclist, other than that he was a man, have been released at this time.

CHP says they believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but would not elaborate further.

Any other possible witnesses of the incident are urged to contact CHP. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 11:05 AM PDT

