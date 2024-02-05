Watch CBS News
Bicyclist struck, killed on dark and rainy street near Stockton overnight

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle near Stockton early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 5 a.m. along El Dorado Street, near Arch Airport Road. Conditions were rainy and dark at the time, officers noted.

It appears the bicyclist wasn't noticed by the driver until it was too late, despite the driver trying to swerve.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in the crash. His name has not been released at this time.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Stockton woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

