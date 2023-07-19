Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Stockton; police still looking for suspect

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in Stockton
Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in Stockton 00:16

STOCKTON – Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Stockton late Tuesday night.

Stockton police said the incident happened a little after 10 p.m. near Pacific and Yokuts avenues.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate a reported collision and found that a bicyclist had apparently been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Medics soon responded and pronounced the bicyclist, a man in his 60s, dead at the scene.

The Stockton Police Traffic Unit has now taken over the investigation.

No details about the suspect have been released at this point.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.