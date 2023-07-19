Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Stockton; police still looking for suspect
STOCKTON – Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Stockton late Tuesday night.
Stockton police said the incident happened a little after 10 p.m. near Pacific and Yokuts avenues.
Officers responded to the scene to investigate a reported collision and found that a bicyclist had apparently been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stay at the scene.
Medics soon responded and pronounced the bicyclist, a man in his 60s, dead at the scene.
The Stockton Police Traffic Unit has now taken over the investigation.
No details about the suspect have been released at this point.
