Bicyclist killed in Sacramento collision, driver leaves scene

SACRAMENTO - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Sacramento on Saturday evening.

according to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were dispatched to 21st Avenue at Stockton Boulevard at 7:02 p.m. in response to a report of a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

At the scene, police discovered that the victim, a male adult, suffered major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled after the collision. As a result of the incident, Stockton Boulevard was closed in both directions between Parker Avenue and 20th Avenue. Major Collision Investigation Unit Detectives are taking over the investigation.

Police have not released further details about the incident, and it is unclear whether they have any leads on the identity of the driver or the vehicle involved.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway is reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Traffic Advisory 🚨 Stockton Blvd is closed in both directions between Parker Ave and 20th Ave due to a vehicle collision. Major Collision Investigation Unit Detectives are responding to take over the investigation. Please use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/2yyOAFWMiE — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) March 19, 2023