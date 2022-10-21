Update: San Jose State freshman football player killed in scooter-school bus collision

Freshman San Jose State football player killed in scooter-school bus collision Freshman San Jose State football player killed in scooter-school bus collision 00:40

SAN JOSE -- Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus.

The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.

The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from Sylmar saw his first action last week against UNLV, picking up 6 yards on 3 carries.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," said SJSU football head coach Brent Brennan. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

McWright suffered fatal injuries in collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San José State community," said SJSU President Steve Perez. "We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family. We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan's family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time."

SJSU football player Camdan McWright, who was killed in a scooter accident on Oct. 21, 2022. SJSU football

University officials were attempting to determine if the New Mexico State game would be played on Saturday.

"Saturday's scheduled game at New Mexico State at 3 p.m. in Las Cruces, N.M., is still pending," officials said. "SJSU will do what's best for the student-athletes."

According to the CHP, the school bus was traveling east on Reed Street, and entered the intersection at 10th Street on a green light.

McWright was traveling south on 10th Street on a Lime Electric scooter and entered the intersection at the east crosswalk, traveling directly into the path of the oncoming bus. The driver of the bus was unable to stop in time.

The San Jose Unified School District bus was carrying 14 students ranging in ages from 14 to 17 years old at the time of the collision.

The students were escorted onto a second bus and taken from the scene. No one on the bus was injured. Alcohol and/or drug intoxication were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Since a school bus was involved, the CHP will be handling the investigation. Cause of the accident has yet to determined.