Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says

OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday.

The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.

The bicyclist, a 67-year-old man from Modesto, was riding on the shoulder of the highway as a driver, 22-year-old Leanda Lopez from Oakdale, was approaching from behind.

Investigators said the bicyclist attempted to make a left turn from the shoulder into the number two lane of the highway, directly in the path of Lopez. This caused Lopez to swerve right to avoid hitting the bicyclist, however, the bicyclist also then turned back to the right.

Lopez's vehicle struck the man, ejecting him from the bicycle and onto the ground. He died at the scene.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the collision.

The identity of the bicyclist has not yet been released.