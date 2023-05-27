Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the Sacramento State campus, authorities said Saturday.

University police said the collision happened shortly after 11:35 a.m. on State University Drive near Sequoia Hall on the west side of campus.

Investigators said Sacramento Fire Department first responder pronounced the bicyclist, only described as an adult man, dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.