Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on a Stockton highway

STOCKTON - A bicyclist died after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 4 in Stockton Sunday night, according to the CHP.

Officers received a report shortly after 5:30 p.m. that multiple people were pulled over on eastbound Highway 4 after they saw a bike in the traffic lanes.

The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over and is cooperating with the investigation.

The CHP said it is unknown if DUI was a factor in the collision.

The two left lanes of eastbound Highway 4 just west of Wilson Way were closed due to the collision. The lanes reopened around 9 p.m.