Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Ceres sent to hospital in critical condition

CERES – A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Ceres Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. near Mitchell Road and Adrien Way.

The cyclist was riding east across Mitchell Road at Adrien Way over the center median and across the northbound lanes of Mitchell Road when he was struck by a gray Chevrolet Suburban traveling north on Mitchell Road, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and DUI is not suspected to be a factor.

The 59-year-old cyclist was rushed to the hospital.

Mitchell Road between Hatch Road and Adrien Way was closed for several hours.

The collision remains under investigation.