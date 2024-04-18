Bicyclist dies after crashing into pole along Yolo Causeway near Davis

YOLO COUNTY — A man died after crashing his bicycle into a metal pole along the Yolo Causeway east of Davis, officials said Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol Woodland said the man was riding with a group of friends on a bike path along Interstate 80 when the man then moved to exit the bike path onto County Road 32 A, near the Chiles Road exit from westbound I-80.

The bicyclist collided with a metal pole, which sits at the entrance of the bike path to prevent vehicles from entering, and flipped to the ground. He died at the scene.

Authorities only described him as a man in his 60s.

The other bicyclists called the incident in to 911 at 6:43 p.m.