Bicyclist dies after being hit on Highway 99

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A bicyclist on Highway 99 was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to southbound 99 north of the Bruceville Road on-ramp after a driver reported hitting an unknown object causing moderate damage to the front-end and driver side of the vehicle, according to a CHP report.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they determined the object was a bicyclist who had been hit and killed, coming to rest in the center median of southbound Highway 99, north of Mack Road.

He was identified only as a 64-year-old man of Zanesville, Ohio.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Sacramento man, remained on scene and cooperated with the CHP investigation. Alcohol or drugs have been ruled out, according to the report.

