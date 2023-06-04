Bicyclist arrested after shootout with Modesto police officer during chase

MODESTO — A bicyclist who fled a traffic stop was arrested after a shootout with a police officer in Modesto on Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

The Modesto Police Department identified the suspect as 29-year-old Gordon Massey, who is from the city.

It all started when Massey allegedly fled from a bike stop shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Phoenix Avenue, initiating a brief chase.

Massey fired several rounds at the officer during the chase, prompting the officer to return fire, hitting Massey at least once, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene.

The officer was not injured.

According to police, Massey has already been cleared from a local hospital and was booked into jail. He faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, several weapons-related charges and outstanding warrants.

Per protocol, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting continues.