Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist arrested after shootout with Modesto police officer during chase

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — A bicyclist who fled a traffic stop was arrested after a shootout with a police officer in Modesto on Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

The Modesto Police Department identified the suspect as 29-year-old Gordon Massey, who is from the city.

It all started when Massey allegedly fled from a bike stop shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Phoenix Avenue, initiating a brief chase.

Massey fired several rounds at the officer during the chase, prompting the officer to return fire, hitting Massey at least once, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene.

The officer was not injured.

According to police, Massey has already been cleared from a local hospital and was booked into jail. He faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, several weapons-related charges and outstanding warrants.

Per protocol, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting continues.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.