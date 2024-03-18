Watch CBS News
Bicyclist, 70, struck and killed next to Placer County school

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – A 70-year-old bicyclist has died after being struck by a truck near an Ophir area school late Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 11 a.m. along Lozano Road north of Chili Hill Road, near Ophir Elementary School.

Exactly what led up to the bicyclist being struck is still under investigation, but CHP confirmed that the bicyclist was killed in the incident. The bicyclist's name has not been released.

Ophir Elementary was put on lockdown as law enforcement officers investigated the scene.

"As we come to terms with this heartbreaking event, let us remember the importance of road safety and vigilance, particularly for vulnerable road users such as cyclists," CHP said in a statement.

Ophir is a Placer County community just north of Newcastle. 

First published on March 18, 2024 / 1:19 PM PDT

