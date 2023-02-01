Watch CBS News
Beyoncé to perform at Levi Stadium on her newly announced 'Renaissance' tour

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SANTA CLARA — Beyoncé has announced plan to go on a worldwide tour beginning in May.

The 'Renaissance' tour begins on May 10 in Stockholm Sweden and makes a stop at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara on Aug. 30.

Tickets have not went on sale yet, but you can learn more about the tour by clicking here.

February 1, 2023

