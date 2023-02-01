Beyoncé to perform at Levi Stadium on her newly announced 'Renaissance' tour
SANTA CLARA — Beyoncé has announced plan to go on a worldwide tour beginning in May.
The 'Renaissance' tour begins on May 10 in Stockholm Sweden and makes a stop at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara on Aug. 30.
Tickets have not went on sale yet, but you can learn more about the tour by clicking here.
