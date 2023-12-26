Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston damaged after catching fire early Christmas morning

Fire damages Beyoncé's childhood home Fire damages Beyoncé's childhood home 00:20

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston, Texas, caught fire early in the morning on Christmas Day, authorities said.

The family who currently lives at the property was not inside the home when fire officials arrived to fight the blaze, and no one was hurt, CBS affiliate KHOU reported. Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the station that the family had already escaped the home safely by the time crews got there. Firefighters found the two-story brick home engulfed in flames, with the fire originating on the second floor, according to KHOU 11.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported. Barnes told the newspaper that fire crews were able to contain the blaze in about 10 minutes.

Beyoncé Knowles' family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982, and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance world tour.

The home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood was built in 1946.

A message sent to Beyoncé's publicist was not immediately returned late Monday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.