Bengals QB Joe Burrow leaves game against Ravens, Folsom High alumni Jake Browning in

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday night's game at Baltimore with a right wrist injury

Burrow threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter, but a short while later, he tried a practice throw on the sideline and the ball slipped out of his hand. He winced in pain and bent his knees, then went down the tunnel with a frustrated look on his face.

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left the game. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10.

Browning graduated from Folsom High School. He then went on to play at the University of Washington.

At Washington, Browning threw for more than 12,000 yards and set numerous school records. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

