Benefits of drinking water: does it really help us lose weight?

Most doctors agree that drinking more water does not lead to weight loss, but it can help in your quest to maintain a healthy weight.

Water can make up as much as 60% of our bodies, helping to flush out body waste and keep our body temperature where it should be.

However, guzzling gallons of water can be a "no-no" if you don't expel that water through urination.

There is such a thing as drinking too much water and not visiting the restroom.

What about weight loss and water consumption?

Researchers at Everyday Health point out that people who drink enough water during the day do eat less.

One study found that people who drank a glass before a meal lost more weight than people who didn't drink any or drank water after their meal.

Another study found that drinking more water can help speed up your metabolism, increasing the breakdown of fats.

The National Academy of Sciences says men should ingest 3.7 liters or 15 and a half cups, and women should ingest 2.7 liters or 11 and a half cups.

That includes water and fluids from food. Foods that contain the most water include fruits like watermelon and canteloupe, and vegetables like cucumbers.

While we can't drink our way to weight loss, we can use water in our diets to control and maybe drop a few pounds.