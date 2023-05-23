Watch CBS News
Local News

Ben Harper, Michael Franti, Cannons to perform at 2023 Sacramento Farm-to-Fork Festival

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Organizers have announced a slate of artists who will be performing at Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival in September.

The annual festival that celebrates the city's farming heritage and continuing influence is now in its 10th year.

This year's edition is set to kick off on Sept. 22 at Capitol Mall.

Free music from relatively well-known artists have become a staple of the festival. Cannons, who have received heavy airplay on alt rock radio, will be the Friday night headliners. Danielle Ponder and Eric Gales are also set to perform on opening night.

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals is the Saturday night headliner. Davis native Michael Franti, Zia Victoria, and Jean Dawson are also set to perform. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 11:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.