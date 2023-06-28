Before you buy, think safety first. Here's what state officials say ahead of 4th of July.

SACRAMENTO — Firework sales return Wednesday across Sacramento, but before you make your 4th of July purchase, California state officials are issuing a reminder to think safety first.

State agencies from fire to emergency services and police are showing a united front this holiday, all with the same message.

"California has a zero tolerance towards illegal fireworks," said Daniel Berlant, acting state fire marshal.

Berlant said Cal Fire is on high alert and you should be too when making your purchase.

"Every time of year on the fourth, lends itself naturally to wildfires and that risk only increases with the use of illegal fireworks and unsafe use of fireworks," Berlant said.

In less than a year, Cal Fire has seized over 250,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. Berlant said they have seen an uptick as we get closer to the 4th of July this year.

"Everything from sky rockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, shells, firecrackers and really anything that explodes goes up in the air," Berlant said.

These fireworks along with warming temperatures can be a dangerous combination this year.

"Each year, more than 3,000 children under the age of 15 are sent to the emergency room in the United States because of fireworks," said Rebecca Alessandri, the fire and burn prevention coordinator with the Firefighters Burn Institute.

Officials say it's important to use even safe and sane fireworks properly as they too could put yourself, loved ones and the neighborhood at risk.

"These fireworks are not just illegal here in California for no reason. They are specifically unsafe. They cause fires," Berlant said.

Hundreds of fires, from wildfires to house fires, are reported to Cal Fire every year around the 4th of July. In reducing that number, they say it's important to only buy safe and sane fireworks that have an official state seal from registered stands.

"Only purchase fireworks from an authorized vendor. Metro Fire has over 150 booths just within our district," Deputy Fire Marshal Amy Nygren with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Nygren said when lighting legal fireworks, it is important to light them in the right spot.

"Maintain a clear area when using fireworks; it should be a flat surface free from combustible materials such as dry grass and away from porches, patios, and buildings," Nygren said.

Here are more safety tips from The National Safety Council:

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.

Never hold fireworks in your hands.

Never light them indoors.

Never throw or point fireworks at another person.

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

Never ignite a device in a container.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that didn't go off or in case of fire.

Never use fireworks that are illegal where you live.

"One less spark this Fourth of July does mean one less fire," Berlant said.

Sacramento Fire Department does offer a free resource to report illegal fireworks in your area. You can download their app and make a report here.

Sac Fire launches new mobile app to combat illegal fireworks With July 4 just around the corner, the Sacramento Fire... Posted by Sacramento Fire Department on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

If you are caught with illegal fireworks, the fine could be up to $50,000 and a year of jail time.

"Our message is simple: illegal fireworks in California are unacceptable," Berlant said.