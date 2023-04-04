Watch CBS News
Bees swarm parked car in Midtown Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Wet winter weather impacting bee pollination and reproduction
Wet winter weather impacting bee pollination and reproduction 01:22

SACRAMENTO – What would you do if you found your car swarmed by bees?

A Sacramento resident found themselves in that very situation over the weekend.

Local apiarist Blake Dacy came across the rather shocking sight near L and 22nd Streets.

bees-coating-car-blake-dacy.jpg
This car in Midtown Sacramento was covered in bees. Blake Dacy/Apiarist

Dacy says bees often cover cars and other surfaces because they're attracted to warmth. He also says that if this happens to you, call a professional instead of trying to remove them yourself.

The recent deluge of wet weather has delayed the bee pollination season across California.

Beekeepers are warning that those weeks of missed pollination could have some major impacts. 

