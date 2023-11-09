Northern California will see beautiful fall weather this weekend before stormy pattern next week

It will be a mild end to the week before a beautiful fall weekend across Northern California. We are eyeing some bigger changes for the middle of next week, including possible widespread rain and heavy snow for the Sierra.

A weak weather system moving north has brought clouds back to the region Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. However, most will stay dry. Higher elevations may get a passing sprinkle or two, but amounts will be light.

Looking ahead to the weekend, mostly sunny skies return to the forecast paired with mild temperatures. Veterans Day will bring some chilly morning temperatures, but afternoon highs will be near average.

Outlooks hint at a wetter pattern next week and the arrival of our first big storm of the season.

Next Week's Storm Potential

Our First Alert Weather Team has placed next Wednesday and Thursday as First Alert Action Days.

Many signs point to a wetter pattern with multi-day storms and colder temperatures. This would bring a good chance of significant snowfall to the Sierra, but the timing and amounts of rainfall and snow could change over the next few days.

It's common for these details to be murky when you're 4-7 days out. Within models, there has been some uncertainty and inconsistency with the storm's timing, and recent trends have delayed the arrival of the storm's impacts.

Here's what we are watching for

Potential Storm Impacts:

Multi-Day Storm (Tuesday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov.17)

Potential for significant mountain snow

Widespread rain in the Valley

Localized poor drainage flooding (especially leaf-clogged drains)

Details that are murky right now:

Timing of the storm's arrival

How low snow levels drop

Rain & snow amounts

Wind gust impacts (how strong and timing)

How much the storm taps into the atmospheric river (May affect snow levels and precipitation totals)

We are using this time to give a "heads up," but make sure to stay with us over the weekend as we watch how this storm evolves.

Weekend Forecasts: Sacramento Valley

A beautiful weekend is in store across the Sacramento Valley. As a ridge of high pressure sits overhead, expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Temperatures will stay slightly above and near normal for this time of the year. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Foothills

There will be a few passing clouds, but it will be mostly sunny this weekend across the foothills. Temperatures will stay mild, with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend will be a great one to get outside and enjoy any fall activities.

Sierra

There will be quiet weather across the Sierra this weekend, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures above average. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Light winds will also be in throughout the weekend, with occasional gusts up to 15-20 miles per hour on Sunday.

Delta

It will be mostly sunny across the Delta this weekend, with highs in the low 70s.

Bay Area

Dry weather continues through this weekend. It will be quiet and mild across the Bay Area with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team this weekend for updates to the forecast.