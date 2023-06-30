Sacramentans working to beat the heat and protect the vulnerable in first summer scorcher of season

First major heatwave of the season bears down on Sacramento area

First major heatwave of the season bears down on Sacramento area

First major heatwave of the season bears down on Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO -- The first major heat wave of the summer is here. With the holiday weekend coming up, you may be tempted to jump in the water, but Sacramento Metro Fire said it may not be the best idea.

"The rivers can make even an Olympian swimmer challenged," said Parker Wilbourn with Sac Metro Fire.

He said that is because of rushing waters, unknown debris underneath and the sheer shock your body will go into thanks to the snow melt.

"You got less than 30 minutes before you start seeing significant signs of hypothermia," Wilbourn told CBS13.

Wilbourn said to go in with a plan and wear a life jacket.

"Potentially you can start to get a numbness and tingly sensation in your hands that could impede your ability to swim," said Wilbourn.

Other people like Jerry Hamilton plans on sticking in the air-conditioned senior care center she and her mom live in this weekend.

"I think we are going to be able to beat the heat," said Hamilton. "They were checking each unit to make sure everything is working."

Hamilton said her air conditioner was fixed earlier this week just in time for the heat.

"It is kind of scary when it is hot in here and we do not have air," Hamilton said.

There are also some people who must work in the heat like construction workers. CBS 13 visited a construction site on Thursday where crews were trying to beat the heat by working early hours and staying hydrated.

"Over 100 Degrees the top of the cement and concrete starts drying up a little sooner," said Tina Gubara who drives a ready-mix truck for concrete. "Some contractors do not like to work in it when it is too hot, but a lot of times we just keep rolling."

At the construction site, there was a heat-related illness warning posted along with a heat index chart and water for crews.

Now that it is hot, many people will start cranking up the air conditioner. Local air conditioner company Bonney said to turn on the air early.

"Ease into it," said HVAC sales manager at Bonney Air Moana Sietinger. "Start is earlier in the day. Close the blinds and windows and let it slowly cool off during the day."

If it has been a while since you touched the thermostat, it also may be time for a tune-up which would include an inspection of the filters and furnace to make sure everything is running properly.

Bonney said it is in good shape when it comes to the supply chain this summer. So if your AC breaks, their crews will likely be able to fix it quick.

The company is also partnering with Fairytale Town in Land Park this summer. Every time it hits 95 degrees, admission into Fairytale Town will be free.

Sietinger said it will have this partnership all summer long and wants people to stay cool while in the house and while outside.

Sacramento County also has an option for people on the streets that do not have AC units: cooling centers.

"Regional transit has actually offered free rides to people who are going to the respite centers regardless of where they are in the county," said spokesperson for Sacramento County Janna Haynes.

The county is meeting homeless folks where they are at four days a week with water bottles and connecting them to 2-1-1.

"We specifically opened our motel voucher respite program for people who are elderly and homeless," said Haynes.

These are the three cooling centers the county is running this weekend:

1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

• Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.

• Monday, July 3 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660

• Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.

• Monday, July 3 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822

•Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 8 p.m.

• Monday, July 3 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 to 8 p.m.

You can find more details on the county's response here.

