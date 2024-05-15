Bear responsible for break-ins euthanized after trying to enter Northern California school gym

SIERRA COUNTY – Officials euthanized a bear they say was responsible for multiple break-ins and tried to enter a school gym in Northern California on Wednesday.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said it had received numerous reports from homeowners and business owners in Downieville regarding bears breaking into homes and vehicles.

"Despite efforts to mitigate the situation, including pursuing depredation permits from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the escalating threat persisted," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff declared a bear responsible for multiple break-ins, the sheriff's office said, and coordinated with the USDA Trapper to deploy a live trap near a home in Downieville.

The bear had repeatedly targeted the home where the live trap was set next to.

But on Wednesday, the situation was taken to new heights. The sheriff's office said the bear tried to enter a Downieville school gym, prompting deputies to respond to the area.

After failing to get into the gym, the bear then broke into a nearby home where it was confronted by a resident. The bear took off and tried to enter another home.

Due to the danger of the bear's behavior, the sheriff's office said deputies euthanized the bear.

"Sheriff Fisher expresses deep regret over the necessity of this action but emphasizes that the safety of Sierra County residents remains the utmost priority. Efforts will continue to educate the community about bear safety measures and to collaborate with relevant authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future," the sheriff's office said in the news release.