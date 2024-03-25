$50K worth of property stolen from Granite Bay church recovered, suspect arrested
GRANITE BAY – A suspect has been arrested after thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen from a Granite Bay church recently.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they have been investigating a significant burglary case at Bayside of Granite Bay.
It's unclear how far along detectives got into the case, but a major breakthrough came last week when deputies responded to another alarm at the church campus.
This time, deputies got to the scene in time to encounter 41-year-old Citrus Heights resident Spencer Bron. Deputies say Bron had a set of keys to Bayside, along with suspected burglary tools.
Bron was arrested and detectives were also able to link a storage unit back to him. A search of that unit uncovered more than $50,000 worth of property that was allegedly stolen from Bayside, the sheriff's office says.