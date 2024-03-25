Watch CBS News
Local News

$50K worth of property stolen from Granite Bay church recovered, suspect arrested

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRANITE BAY – A suspect has been arrested after thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen from a Granite Bay church recently.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they have been investigating a significant burglary case at Bayside of Granite Bay.

It's unclear how far along detectives got into the case, but a major breakthrough came last week when deputies responded to another alarm at the church campus.

This time, deputies got to the scene in time to encounter 41-year-old Citrus Heights resident Spencer Bron. Deputies say Bron had a set of keys to Bayside, along with suspected burglary tools.

Bron was arrested and detectives were also able to link a storage unit back to him. A search of that unit uncovered more than $50,000 worth of property that was allegedly stolen from Bayside, the sheriff's office says. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 7:58 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.