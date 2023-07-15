Bay-t the heat? Sacramentans headed West to escape soaring weekend temperatures

Sacramentans look to the Bay to escape extreme heat

Sacramentans look to the Bay to escape extreme heat

Sacramentans look to the Bay to escape extreme heat

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento area's weekend heat wave has some saying, 'no thanks' -- making Friday the great escape.

As the region is hitting near record highs soaring to possibly 110 degrees Saturday, the Bay Area barely even feels like summer. The highs in San Francisco just reach 70 degrees Saturday, making the Bay Area 30 to 40 degrees cooler than Sacramento.

It's why some people decided to gas up and hit the road Friday in search of nicer weather.

"I'll head to the Bay Area to get cooled off over there. It's just way too hot here. Anything to beat the heat, you know?" said Jairo Vigil, filling up his tank in Davis.

The Seleman family of Carmichael is hitting the road in their camper to the lake.

"Of course, to beat the heat," said father Peter Seleman. "We're trying to go somewhere to cool down, chill and have some fun."

A kid's summertime paradise -- to cool off.

"It's been very hot I feel like a roasted chicken. I don't like the heat, I get mad in the heat," said one of Seleman's young daughters with a laugh.

"I'm too hot. I need to go to somewhere cooler," said another.

Some though, are deciding to brace the Sacramento heat.

"It's not gonna be fun but it's California. You get used to it," said Collin Bray in Auburn.