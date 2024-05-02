Bay Bridge lights art project to shine again brighter than ever after $11 million fundraising campaign

PIX Now afternoon edition 5-2-2024 PIX Now afternoon edition 5-2-2024 08:39

The Bay Bridge is set to shine again, starting in 2025, after a fundraising campaign by the nonprofit arts organization Illuminate brought in nearly $11 million to restart the art project.

The revamping of the Bay Lights public art installation, dubbed The Bay Lights 360, will see both sides of the bridge's western span illuminated, with more than double the number of LED lights compared to the original iteration. That will make the lights visible from all angles of the bridge, including from Treasure Island, Yerba Buena Island, Oakland, Berkeley and Emeryville.

The project was originally planned as a two-year installation from 2013-2015 but was renewed for a decade after support from local arts groups and a fundraising campaign. In 2023, the project went dark because the lightbulbs were going out faster than they could be replaced. Illuminate blamed the Bay Area's climate for the difficulty in keeping up with attrition.

The new version will feature 50,000 custom-made bulbs, compared to the original 25,000, and a new display will be visible on the bridge to drivers entering San Francisco.

Illuminate CEO Ben Davis said in a statement Thursday that the lights would likely be turned on in the next 10 months.

"We salute the Bay Area philanthropists -- big and small -- who joined in this important effort," Davis said. "There's been a hole in San Francisco since we turned off the lights last March. We are thrilled to announce their return."

Weather conditions including San Francisco Bay's salty air along with bridge vibrations that caused lights to move forced the project to darken last year.

The project, designed by artist Leo Villareal, was originally installed to mark the 75th anniversary of the Bay Bridge's opening and the Port of San Francisco's 150th anniversary.

Preparations for installation on the 1.8-mile stretch of the bridge have begun. LEDs will be installed in the fall and Villareal will adjust the display over the winter. A grand lighting ceremony is planned for the spring, according to Illuminate.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said it was "fantastic" the organization had met its fundraising goals.

"This city is experiencing a resurgence of joy, and organizations like Illuminate and projects like The Bay Lights are helping to enliven our city and inspire our residents and visitors," Breed said.

The fundraising campaign collected $10 million from private philanthropic donations and is collecting the final $1 million through a crowdsourcing campaign, which had raised over $500,000 as of Thursday. No city or corporate contributions were part of the campaign, according to organizers.