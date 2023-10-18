Watch CBS News
Bay Area woman arrested in deadly San Joaquin County hit-and-run

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY — Investigators have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Tracy last February, police said Tuesday.

San Leandro resident Natasha Jimenez-Pazo, 32, was arrested shortly after noon at an address along Village Parkway in Dublin, the Tracy Police Department said in a news release.

Jimenez-Pazo is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian, while driving intoxicated, on West 11th Street near El Portal Street in Tracy on the evening of February 27, 2023. The man who was hit was declared dead at the scene.

Jimenez-Pazo was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bail.

She faces several charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under the influence causing death.

