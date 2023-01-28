Bay Area man gets three years in prison for raping woman at party on UC Davis campus

WOODLAND — A Bay Area man was sentenced to three years in state prison for raping a woman at a party on the UC Davis campus, prosecutors said Friday.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office said 23-year-old David Padilla-Chicas of San Pablo was found guilty of the rape on December 27, 2022, and was found not guilty on three other related charges.

The party happened in April 2019 at an apartment on the university's campus. Padilla-Chicas followed the victim — a 19-year-old woman also from the Bay Area — into the bathroom. Prosecutors said the woman was intoxicated and Padilla-Chicas offered to help her inside.

Padilla-Chicas raped the woman and told her to pretend to be throwing up as he left the bathroom.

Other people at the party found the woman in distress on the bathroom floor where she told them she had just been raped, prosecutors said.

Though Padilla-Chicas denied any encounter with the victim, DNA evidence confirmed the incident had happened.

Prosecutors said Padilla-Chicas tried to change his story at trial by saying the encounter was consensual. He was then convicted of forcible rape after more than four hours of jury deliberation.