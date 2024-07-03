Bay Area firefighters injured in crash while responding to Thompson Fire in Butte County

More than 28,000 people under evacuation orders in Thompson Fire

OROVILLE – Cal Fire firefighters from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responding to the Thompson Fire in the Oroville area were injured in a crash Wednesday morning, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the area of Aguas Frias Road north of Richvale Highway around 7:30 a.m. where they found a Cal Fire engine overturned.

Three firefighters were able to get out of the vehicle. The CHP said injured firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. KHSL-TV, a CBS affiliate, reported two firefighters were injured.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit confirmed it was one of its engines responding to the Thompson Fire.

The firefighters are expected to be OK and the CHP is investigating what led up to the crash.

As of Wednesday at noon, the Thompson Fire had burned just over 3,500 acres with no containment. Four firefighters have been injured and thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.