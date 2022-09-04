Man who barricaded himself in a Vacaville home has been taken into custody
VACAVILLE — A man who barricaded himself inside a home, alone in Vacaville, has been taken into custody.
According to police, the SWAT team responded to a home on the 100 block of Jennifer Lane for a domestic violence investigation.
There are no known injuries at this time.
We will update this story with more details as they are released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.