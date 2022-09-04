Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who barricaded himself in a Vacaville home has been taken into custody

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE — A man who barricaded himself inside a home, alone in Vacaville, has been taken into custody.

According to police, the SWAT team responded to a home on the 100 block of Jennifer Lane for a domestic violence investigation.

There are no known injuries at this time.

We will update this story with more details as they are released.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.