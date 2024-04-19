Watch CBS News
Barricaded domestic violence suspect dies after house fire in Sacramento

By Sakura Gray, Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A suspect in a domestic violence case has died after he barricaded himself inside his south Sacramento home, then set it on fire early Friday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around midnight to investigate a report of domestic violence along Arleta Court.

Multiple members of the home got out safely, but deputies say the suspect barricaded himself inside.

At some point, deputies say the suspect set his house on fire – prompting Metro Fire of Sacramento crews to respond to the scene.

Firefighters were able to pull the suspect out and contain the fire within 20 minutes.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital. He has since died, the sheriff's office says.

No other injuries were reported and firefighters stopped the flames before any other homes in the area were damaged. 

