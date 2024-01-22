Barnes scores 32 points as the Kings beat the Hawks 122-107 to stop their 4-game skid

Harrison Barnes scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 122-107 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

"I thought he was really aggressive," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "He scored in multiple areas on the floor tonight. That was a lot of fun to see."

The Hawks were without All-Star guard Trae Young, who suffered a concussion in Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was Barnes' second 30-point game of the season and his first since opening night against the Utah Jazz when he scored 33.

"Down the stretch, we basically went to him three or four straight times, or called his number three or four straight times, and good things happened almost every time he touched the ball," Brown said. "He had a great game from start to finish on the offensive end of the floor."

Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 21 rebounds for his 25th straight double-double, tying Oscar Robertson for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Robertson owns the record at 29 in a row.

Keegan Murray added 13 points and Malik Monk had 13 points and eight assists. De'Aaron Fox scored 12.

Dejounte Murray had 35 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 and Clint Capela had 11 points and 12 boards.

"We had some good opportunities. The ball just didn't go in for a stretch there. We hung in there and we kept battling," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. "Obviously not the result you want, but these are the types of performances that you can build on."

Sacramento outscored Atlanta 30-16 in the second quarter to build a 57-40 halftime lead. The 40 first-half points were a season low for the Hawks, who shot just 38.7% for the game.

"We missed great looks, great shots," Murray said. "That was pretty much the ballgame. ... We make, I don't know, four of those good looks, and we've got a different outcome."

The Kings pushed the lead to 66-42 early in the third period, but Atlanta responded with a 16-2 run to get within 10.

Sacramento used a 13-2 spurt late in the third to extend its advantage to 87-66.

"Basketball is a game of runs and they made their run," Monk said. "We usually fold when another team makes a run and let them all the way back in it. We didn't fold. We kept our foot on their necks tonight and finally finished the game how we're supposed to."

The Kings' bench outscored Atlanta's 43-19, and Sacramento finished with a 56-40 advantage in the paint.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play at Golden State on Wednesday night.

Kings: Play at Golden State on Thursday night.