Barnes goes off for career-high 39 points as Kings beat Warriors 134-133

SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes led the way with a career-high 39 points as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 134-133 in a back-and-forth battle at the Chase Center on Thursday night.

Domantas Sabonis posted his 26th straight double-double of the season with 18 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds. It's the second-longest double-double streak in franchise history. Oscar Robertson holds the longest streak, which is 29-straight double-doubles.

De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points and added 5 assists of his own.

Stephen Curry threw an alley-oop to Jonathan Kuminga with 1:22 left that got Golden State within 132-131. Kuminga then rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Fox and dunked again for the lead.

Sabonis made a go-ahead dunk with 22 seconds left. Barnes, who added 4 rebounds and 2 steals, forced a crucial miss by Kuminga in the final 20 seconds with the Kings up by 1.

The Warriors fouled Kevin Huerter after the block, sending him to the line for two big free throws. Despite Huerter missing both free throws, Fox forced a Stephen Curry turnover and grabbed the game-winning steal in the final seconds.

Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers on a night the teams combined to hit 41 from long range. Curry made 5 of his first 7 3-pointers on the way to 18 points in the opening quarter, his season high for any period.

Kuminga scored a career-high 31 points in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points, a night after his 11-for-11 performance matched Hall of Famer Chris Mullin for most made baskets without a miss.

Curry pulled Golden State within 122-121 on a layup with 4:45 left only for Fox to knock down consecutive 3s. Kuminga converted a 3-point play with 3:53 to go that made it 128-124.

This was another back-and-forth battle between the Northern California neighbors who went the distance in their first-round playoff series last spring before Curry scored 50 in Game 7 to send the Warriors to the Western Conference semifinals.

After playing three times between Oct. 27 and Nov. 28, Sacramento tried to make it two in a row after winning 124-123 at home in Golden 1 Center in that previous meeting almost two months ago.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17, Klay Thompson 16 and Dario Saric 14 as the Warriors completed an emotional 24 hours with back-to-back games after celebrating the life of assistant coach Dejan Milojević during Wednesday's 134-112 win over the Hawks a week after "Deki" as they called him died following a heart attack.

Kings coach Mike Brown wore a black "BRATE" shirt with Milojević's initials inside a heart the Warriors had made to honor him.

During warmups, Curry told rookie teammate Brandin Podziemski he wanted to bring New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, the all-time 3-point contest record holder with 37 points, to town for a shootout.

Ionescu replied on X, formerly Twitter, with a message and emoji of two eyes looking: "Let's getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line (at)StephenCurry30."

Curry now has 3,734 career defensive rebounds, moving him into second place in Warriors franchise history and past Larry Smith (3,731).

The two-time MVP also has scored at least 24 points in his last 25 games against the Kings in the regular season and playoffs — 15 of those with 30 or more, four 40-plus games and the 50-point performance.

Kings: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Warriors: Host the Lakers on Saturday night.