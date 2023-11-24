Bargains bring shoppers to Vacaville on Black Friday

VACAVILLE - Holiday shoppers may already be feeling the impacts of inflation or the strains from higher interest rates, but the deals from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday may be enough to inspire shoppers to spend.

Finding bargains was a focus for families at the Vacaville Premium Outlets who set out to find what stores were having the best deals. Many said they were impressed with the discounts on apparel.

Adobe Analytics – which tracks online spending – reported that clothing will be discounted by 25% on average for Black Friday, toys will be discounted on average by 35%, and electronics will be discounted by an average of 30%.

On Black Friday in Vacaville, it was the Levi's Store that brought in customers until closing time.

"Especially when I have two kids, gotta take advantage of it," said one holiday shopper, who took advantage of the Buy One, Get One deals.

Other shoppers were out for the experience.

"I bought this hat," said Daisy Dominguez, who was out for fun, waiting until Cyber Monday to do holiday shopping.

"We see shoppers really trying to minimize the impact of inflation on their shopping budgets by really harnessing this time of year,'' said Kristin McGrath at RetailMeNot.

Retailers are reportedly offering bigger discounts, taking into consideration what customers are up against with inflation as they enter the holiday season. That includes starting sales and discounts earlier in the year so the holiday shopper can spread out their spending.