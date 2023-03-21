Park maintenance crews remove 109 tons of garbage from Bannon Island on Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento County maintenance workers have cleared out over 100 tons of garbage from Bannon Island on the Sacramento River.

According to Sacramento County Regional Parks official Ken Casparis, in preparation for the last round of storms that passed through, maintenance teams removed approximately 109 tons of garbage from the island. On March 9 alone, a record-breaking 34 tons of trash were removed.

The problem with refuse on the island came to light after a kayaker posted a video of a homeless camp on the island inundated with high water. The tops of tents could be seen sticking out of the water, along with a lot of floating debris.

Casparis says that crews are waiting for the flood waters to recede on Bannon Island so they can finish the job.

The island has been closed since late December.