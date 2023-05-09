Banner Bank in Downtown Davis robbed; police seek suspect

DAVIS – Police in Davis are asking for help in finding a man who robbed a local bank on Monday.

The Davis Police Department says, around 4:30 p.m., the suspect walked into Banner Bank on F Street in downtown and robbed the place. Exactly how much cash was taken has not been disclosed.

Officers say the suspect was last seen walking northbound on F Street.

A thorough search of the area was done just after the robbery, police say, but officers came up empty.

Surveillance video taken of the suspect shows that he was wearing a white hat, sunglasses, a black sweater with "adidas" lettering, and black pants.

Police noted that no weapon was ever shown by the suspect or seen during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Davis police's dispatch center at (530) 747-5400.