Bad Bunny helps purchase home for Uvalde shooting survivor

UVALDE, Tx. – Bad Bunny has been on a roll.

The Puerto Rican singer recently spent some time with 10-year-old Mayah Zamora - one of the survivors of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Not only did the global superstar invite Mayah and her family to his concert, it was also revealed that the 28-year-old rapper was one of the big names who donated money to fellow Puerto Rico native and MLB star Carlos Correa's foundation so that the girl's family could get a new home.

Mayah has had to endure 20 surgeries to help her recover from wounds she sustained in the May shooting.

Also this week, Bad Bunny released a new music video for his song "El Apagón."

Notably, the video plays Bad Bunny's song for only about a minute before it transitions into a documentary narrated by reporter Bianca Graulau about Puerto Rico's economic hardships.

Perhaps prophetically, the music video/documentary premiered on the same week that Hurricane Fiona hit the U.S. territory hard – leading to widespread flooding and a massive blackout.

Bad Bunny has been increasingly vocal on social issues. In the middle of a San Juan concert back in July, the singer went on a rant that called out the island's governor and private electric company.