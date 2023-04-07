Baby bald eagles' sibling rivalry on full display

An El Dorado wildlife photographer captured the rare sighting of three baby bald eagles in their nest along the American River. As his pictures reveal, relations for the eaglets aren't always easy; their sibling rivalry is on full display.

Glenn Sayers has been capturing images of the eaglets' parents for five years. The river's newest residents will be ready to take flight this summer; in the meantime, they're navigating life in the nest.

"Bald eagle parents are kind of unique," Sayers said. "They're kind of the few that don't protect the babies in the nest… don't protect them from each other. They can do some pretty vicious things to one another."

The images reveal the lead-up to a brawl between two of the eaglets. One photo captures what Sayers believes to be the older eaglet with its sibling in his beak.

"Take that... a bite on the beak." Eaglets fighting along the American River. Glenn Sayers

For Sayers, capturing the beauty and volatility of wildlife is part of what makes his role as a wildlife photographer so unique. He dove headfirst into his hobby during the pandemic – using it as an opportunity to get fresh air, find peace and quiet and learn more about the surrounding wildlife.

"I'm really glad that we can share it and others can see the beauty in our own area," Sayers said. "Because there's some really beautiful animals around our area."

Now, the 68-year-old can tell what animals are in the area simply based on their call. Following preparation, patience and a little bit of luck, he was able to share images like these. He is encouraging others to do the same — to explore nature and capture what they see.

There's beauty all around us," Sayers said. "Grab a camera and go out and look for something beautiful, something unique, something fun… anyone can do it."

If the eaglets survive, they are expected to leave the nest in June or July.

When they do, their parents' hands-off parenting style will continue.

"They're on their own," Sayers said. "Basically they're not welcome back. The parents say 'Hey, good luck, we raised you, God bless you.'"

In five years' time, their feathers will come in completely and they will take on the form of the classic American icons. Sayers is not disclosing the location of their nest to protect their privacy, but says he plans to capture the eaglets' experience as they take flight.