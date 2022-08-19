Avian bird flu in Butte County called local health emergency after 1,500 birds exposed

Avian Flu causes a chicken farmer to work out of her garage

BUTTE COUNTY - There is growing concern over Avian Flu in northern California. Butte County health officials called a recent outbreak a local health emergency after more than 1,500 birds were exposed.

Nina Clark, a licensed egg handler and distributor based in Loomis, says she's not taking any chances.

"I used to give farm tours but now I don't do it anymore because it's too much of a biosecurity risk," Clark said.

She has 50 chickens which cost about $25 each. To lose an entire flock to the disease would cost her more $1,200 not including the eggs she could have sold year-round.

Clark and many others in the egg distribution industry are forced to conduct their businesses carefully. Clark sells her eggs out of her garage more than 100 yards from her chicken coop.

"It just takes one bird to put the whole flock at risk. I would have to grow the flock all over again," Clark said.

Avian Flu usually stems from wild birds like ducks and geese. However, the disease can transmit quickly through shared environments.

"Right now, which is unique, we have a pathogenic strain that seems to be circulating in waterfowl and other wild birds," professor of Poultry Health and Food Safety, Dr. Maurice Pitesky said. "It's really important to do the best you can to prevent that virus from moving into your flock, infecting your flock, and then potentially spreading to another flock."

The virus does not spread to humans through eggs or meat, but it can kill an entire chicken farm.

All bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report any unusual or suspicious numbers of sick or dead domestic birds to the CDFA Sick Bird Hotline at: 866-922-BIRD (2473).