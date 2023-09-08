Authorities warn drivers against participating in big "LA to the Bay" sideshow this weekend

SACRAMENTO - Authorities are warning drivers who might be planning to participate in a mass sideshow rumored to be happening this weekend.

On Thursday, the CHP in Stockton posted on social media about a big sideshow called "LA to the BAY" or "CALI vs EVERYONE", saying that those who participate "in this illegal and dangerous activity...could be subject to an arrest and an impoundment of your vehicle."

In order to enforce the laws against dangerous and reckless driving, the San Joaquin County Street Racing Task Force will monitor for street racers, and additional officers will be on duty, the CHP says. Cars of those who participate in street racing -- and even those who watch -- will be impounded.

The Sacramento Police Department issued a statement Friday, echoing the CHP:

"We recognize the dangers these events pose to our community and those utilizing our roadways. The Sacramento Police, along with our regional law enforcement partners, have dedicated extra resources to address these events. We remain committed to zero tolerance and will continue to conduct maximum enforcement on both participants and spectators of these illegal and dangerous events. "Individuals participating in or spectating these events could be subject to arrest, have their vehicle towed, receive a citation, or face fines.



Police encourage people to report dangerous and reckless sideshows by calling its dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).