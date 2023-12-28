Authorities search home after homemade pipe bomb found in Lodi

LODI - Authorities searched for explosives at a Lodi home Thursday morning after they say they found a homemade pipe bomb inside the suspect's vehicle while serving a search warrant Wednesday night.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said its AGNET unit served a search warrant at a home on the 1000 block of South Church Street, near Park Street, in Lodi.

This is where they said they found a homemade pipe bomb in the suspect's vehicle that was parked at the home.

Deputies said they continued to search the home Thursday for any other type of explosive devices as the home is packed with miscellaneous items, making it difficult for its team to search the home.

"Our EOD team is taking time and extra precautions to ensure they search everything properly and keep the communities' safety their top priority," the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Deputies said there is no threat to the community at this time.

South Church Street and Park Street were closed as authorities continued to search the home Thursday morning. Shortly after noon, the Lodi Police Department said they were starting to clear the scene and roads were reopening.

The Lodi Police Department was helping with road closures.

No information about the suspect or why a search warrant was issued was provided.