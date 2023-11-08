Authorities search for at-risk man in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help locating a man they say is at-risk and only speaks Spanish.

Police said 82-year-old Jose Guadalupe Navarrete Rojas was last seen near Richards Boulevard leaving the Greyhound station on foot at 10 p.m.

Police are asking for help locating Jose Guadalupe Navarrete Rojas in Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department

He was last seen wearing brown shoes, khaki pants, a blue plaid collared shirt, a red Cincinnati Reds hat and a black sweatshirt.

Rojas is about 5'7", 193 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees Rojas or has any information about where Rojas is can contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.