Sheriff: Deputy shoots person after responding to report of gunshot inside Waterford home

WATERFORD – An investigation is underway after a law enforcement officer-involved shooting in the Stanislaus County community of Waterford early Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 13000 block of Bentley Street.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 3:23 a.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot inside a residence.

At least one deputy then fired a shot, hitting one person, at some point after arriving at the scene.

No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff's office says.

The condition of the person shot is not known at this point.

Updates to follow.