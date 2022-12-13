Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots person after responding to report of gunshot inside Waterford home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/13/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/13/22 03:23

WATERFORD – An investigation is underway after a law enforcement officer-involved shooting in the Stanislaus County community of Waterford early Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 13000 block of Bentley Street. 

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 3:23 a.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot inside a residence. 

At least one deputy then fired a shot, hitting one person, at some point after arriving at the scene. 

No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff's office says. 

The condition of the person shot is not known at this point. 

Updates to follow.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 10:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.