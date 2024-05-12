1 person dies after being pulled from American River in Auburn

AUBURN — A person died after being pulled from the American River during an attempted water rescue in the Auburn area, officials said Sunday afternoon.

It happened during the early afternoon near the confluence of the north and middle forks of the river., near the Auburn swim hole and south of the Foresthill Bridge.

The California State Parks Department said its own personnel as well as crews from Cal Fire, Auburn Fire, the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol responded to assist with the search efforts.

First responders tried performing medical aid to the individual but the person was declared dead at the scene.

Details on exactly what happened have not yet been released. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.