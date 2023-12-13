Auburn school board votes to keep diversity and inclusion statement

AUBURN - A local school district looking to get rid of its diversity and inclusion statement changed course Wednesday night after hours of public comment.

In a meeting Wednesday night, the Auburn Union School Board decided to keep its statement in place.

Some of the board members argued its diversity and inclusion statement uses progressive buzzwords and virtue signals in support of social justice causes.

Many teachers and community members rallied against the rescinding, saying the statement is critical for making students and staff feel comfortable being a part of the district.

The current statement highlights the importance of acknowledging historical bias and discrimination relating to race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.

Teachers and community members CBS13 spoke to say they fear this decision could create to an unwelcoming environment for staff and students.

"It's access, it makes people feel like they belong. It makes them feel like they have a place," said Sara Liebert, Auburn Union Teachers Association president. "It makes them feel like they are safe and can have access to the curriculum and access the support they need."

"I think our concern is when they rescind this statement other things will come along with it," said community advocate Tomas Evangelista

Some of the things include access to the school's wellness centers and support for immigrant students.

CBS13 also tried to find someone at the meeting Wednesday night against keeping the statement in place, but could not find anyone speaking at the meeting.

Many here say they are going to continue to rally against this decision and find ways to reinstate it.