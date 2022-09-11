Auburn police warn of vehicle burglaries at fair

AUBURN -- Police in Auburn are encouraging residents to lock their doors after receiving multiple reports of vehicle burglaries at the county fair Saturday evening.

People attending the Gold Country Fair reportedly returned to their vehicles to find windows smashed and personal property missing.

"Word to the wise: don't leave anything of value in plain sight. These burglars are smarter than we think," the department posted on social media.

Exact figures for how many vehicles were burglarized were not immediately available.